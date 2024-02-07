Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:16 IST
NAAC Abolishes Grading System for Higher Education Institutions, Opts For Binary Accreditation
As per the order issued by the council, the Higher Education Institutions will be termed either ‘Accredited’ or ‘Not Accredited’.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Tuesday announced abolishing of the grading system for the Higher Education Institutions. The council has opted for a binary accreditation process for such institutions.
A notification has been issued by the council in this regard stating that after the issuance of the order, the Higher Education Institutions will be termed either ‘Accredited’ or ‘Not Accredited’.
Advertisement
Binary accreditation will be implemented within next 4 months
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said that binary accreditation will be implemented within the next four months.
Advertisement
He even added that the new accreditation process will be simple, objective, rational and time bound.
According to the information, the NAAC has announced some major reforms in the accreditation of Higher Educational Institutes of the country based on the report submitted by the Radhakrishnan committee. It has been mentioned that the reforms in the accreditation process will strengthen the periodic approval, assessment and accreditation and ranking of all Higher Educational Institutions.
Advertisement
Additionally, this, according to the government, will encourage all the institutions to get on board in the accreditation process and help create a quality culture in the higher education system of the country.
It is being said that the institutions will be accredited from Level 1 to Level 4 and then to Level 5, in context with the Institutions of Global Excellence for Multi-Disciplinary Research and Education based on their maturity.
Advertisement
Apart from these, the higher educational institutes located at rural and remote locations will be given special focus through mentoring and handholding.
The council will implement the reforms in two stages and will start off with the implementation of Binary accreditation in the next four months.
Advertisement
Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%World16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.