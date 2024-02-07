NEET MDS 2024 postponed, check revised date, important notice here

Advertisement

NBEMS, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, has postponed the NEET MDS 2024 examination. The official notice regarding this postponement can be accessed on NBEMS's official website at natboard.edu.in. Earlier scheduled for February 9, 2024, the NEET MDS 2023 examination will now take place on March 18, 2024. The eligibility cut-off date for NEET-MDS 2024 is March 31, 2024, as per the official notice.

Key details about NEET MDS 2024:

- Exam consists of 240 Multiple Choice Questions in English.

- Candidates have 4 response options for each question, with a total duration of 3 hours.

To check the NBEMS official notice:

1. Visit natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the NEET MDS 2024 link on the home page.

3. Access the notice on the new page.

4. Download and keep a hard copy for reference.

NEET-MDS serves as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under the Dentists Act, 1948. For more information, candidates can refer to the NBEMS official website.

The official notice mentions the rescheduling of NEET-MDS 2024 in response to DCI and MoHFW letters. The revised examination date is March 18, 2024, with the eligibility cut-off on March 31, 2024. Further details can be found on the NBEMS website: For queries, candidates can contact NBEMS through the Communication Web Portal. Click here to check.