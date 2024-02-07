Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 09:04 IST

NEET MDS 2024 postponed, check revised date, important notice here

NBEMS, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, has postponed the NEET MDS 2024 examination.

Nandini Verma
NEET MDS 2024 Postponed
NEET MDS 2024 Postponed | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NBEMS, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, has postponed the NEET MDS 2024 examination. The official notice regarding this postponement can be accessed on NBEMS's official website at natboard.edu.in. Earlier scheduled for February 9, 2024, the NEET MDS 2023 examination will now take place on March 18, 2024. The eligibility cut-off date for NEET-MDS 2024 is March 31, 2024, as per the official notice.

Key details about NEET MDS 2024:

- Exam consists of 240 Multiple Choice Questions in English.

- Candidates have 4 response options for each question, with a total duration of 3 hours.

Advertisement

To check the NBEMS official notice:

1. Visit natboard.edu.in.

Advertisement

2. Click on the NEET MDS 2024 link on the home page.

3. Access the notice on the new page.

Advertisement

4. Download and keep a hard copy for reference.

NEET-MDS serves as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under the Dentists Act, 1948. For more information, candidates can refer to the NBEMS official website.

Advertisement

The official notice mentions the rescheduling of NEET-MDS 2024 in response to DCI and MoHFW letters. The revised examination date is March 18, 2024, with the eligibility cut-off on March 31, 2024. Further details can be found on the NBEMS website: For queries, candidates can contact NBEMS through the Communication Web Portal. Click here to check. 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Another LOSS for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: Vissel Kobe beat MLS side

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Nitish After Meeting PM Modi, Nadda: 'Abh Idhar Udhar Nahi'

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Article 370 Poster: Yami Gautam, Priya Mani Are At Crossroads

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Rajya Sabha

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement