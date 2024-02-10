English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

NEET UG 2024 Application Form Now Live: Increased Exam Cities Within India, No Overseas Centers

NEET UG 2024: No centers outside the country this year. However, there has been an expansion in the number of exam cities within India, increasing from to 544.

Nandini Verma
exam centre
Students entering exam centre | Image:PTI/File
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application form link for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) today. Notably, for the upcoming NEET UG 2024 exam, there will be no centers outside the country this year. However, there has been an expansion in the number of exam cities within India, increasing from 499 to 554. Medical aspirants aiming to participate in the NEET UG exam on May 5, 2024, must complete the NEET UG form 2024 submission on the official website, neet.ntaonline.in, by March 9.

Key Application Fee Details:

  • General and Non-Resident Indians (NRI): Rs 1,700
  • General-EWS, OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600
  • SC, ST, PwD, Third Gender Applicants: Rs 1,000

The NEET 2024 exam, conducted in pen-paper-based mode, will take place from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Notably, the NEET UG 2024 information brochure no longer includes details about exam fees for centers outside India.

The NTA emphasizes that the "choice of exam cities displayed to the candidates will be based on the permanent and present addresses filled during the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) - 2024." Candidates are required to select four preferred NEET exam cities for the exam center in order of priority while filling the NEET form 2024. Additionally, the NTA reserves the right to merge one, two, or more cities if the number of candidates opting for a city is less than a certain minimum.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

