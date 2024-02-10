Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

NEET UG 2024 registration begins, check exam details, NTA notification and full details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG).

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) - 2024. This prestigious exam, conducted with the approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education, serves as a common and uniform entrance test for undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across India.

NEET UG 2024 registration begins 

Aspiring candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2024 through the NTA website, with the application window open from 09 February 2024 to 09 March 2024. The last date for successful fee transactions through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is also 09 March 2024. Candidates must adhere strictly to the instructions provided in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website to avoid disqualification.

The NEET (UG) - 2024 exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology), with 50 questions in each subject divided into two sections. The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes, scheduled from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST) on 05 May 2024.

Advertisement

Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the NEET (UG) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates must ensure that they provide a valid email address and mobile number during the application process for communication purposes.

Moreover, candidates seeking further clarification regarding NEET (UG) - 2024 can contact the designated helpline at 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in. It is essential for candidates to stay updated with announcements regarding the examination city, admit card download dates, and any corrections in particulars, which will be intimated later on the NTA website.

Advertisement

NEET (UG) - 2024 presents a significant opportunity for aspiring medical professionals to showcase their knowledge and skills, paving the way for a successful career in the field of medicine.

Click here for official notice 

Advertisement

Click here to apply online for NEET UG 2024

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News28 minutes ago

  3. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World29 minutes ago

  4. Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Eagle Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Fails To Impress On Opening Day

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement