Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) - 2024. This prestigious exam, conducted with the approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education, serves as a common and uniform entrance test for undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across India.

NEET UG 2024 registration begins

Aspiring candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2024 through the NTA website, with the application window open from 09 February 2024 to 09 March 2024. The last date for successful fee transactions through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is also 09 March 2024. Candidates must adhere strictly to the instructions provided in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website to avoid disqualification.

The NEET (UG) - 2024 exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology), with 50 questions in each subject divided into two sections. The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes, scheduled from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST) on 05 May 2024.

Advertisement

Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the NEET (UG) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates must ensure that they provide a valid email address and mobile number during the application process for communication purposes.

Moreover, candidates seeking further clarification regarding NEET (UG) - 2024 can contact the designated helpline at 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in. It is essential for candidates to stay updated with announcements regarding the examination city, admit card download dates, and any corrections in particulars, which will be intimated later on the NTA website.

Advertisement

NEET (UG) - 2024 presents a significant opportunity for aspiring medical professionals to showcase their knowledge and skills, paving the way for a successful career in the field of medicine.

Click here for official notice

Advertisement

Click here to apply online for NEET UG 2024