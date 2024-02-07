English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

NIT Srinagar Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Institute mourns demise of ECE final-year student

A tragic incident unfolded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar as a final-year student of the electronics and communication engineering dept.

Nandini Verma
NIT Srinagar student dies by cardiac arrest
NIT Srinagar student dies by cardiac arrest | Image:Sourced
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A tragic incident unfolded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar as a final-year student of the electronics and communication engineering (ECE) department, Samridhi Gupta, succumbed to a cardiac arrest, as reported by local media. The incident occurred on Monday.

Samridhi Gupta, a resident of Jammu’s Bakshi Nagar, met an untimely demise after which the institute expressed its condolences. The Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, conveyed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences, describing the passing of Samridhi as truly heartbreaking.

Advertisement

In a statement, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath said, “During this difficult period, may the family find the strength and resilience needed to navigate through the profound grief. NIT Srinagar stands united with them in these times of sorrow.”

The institute’s registrar, Prof. Aatikur Rehman, also expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, according to reports from Greater Kashmir. Prof. Rehman acknowledged the indelible mark that Samridhi left on the NIT Srinagar community and assured support for her family and friends during this challenging period.

Advertisement

"Samridhi’s presence left an indelible mark, and her absence is deeply felt by all of us at NIT Srinagar. We extend our support to her family and friends, offering strength and solace as they navigate through this challenging period of grief. May her soul rest in peace," he stated.

Dr. Gausia Qazi, the head of the ECE Department, expressed profound sadness on behalf of the entire ECE department and Samridhi’s classmates. She highlighted Samridhi's good nature and disciplined approach to studies. Dr. Qazi emphasized that Samridhi's sudden departure has left a significant void, and the thoughts of the department go out to the bereaved family. The ECE Department extends prayers for peace and solace to Samridhi's soul during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World8 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos9 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement