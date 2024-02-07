Advertisement

A tragic incident unfolded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar as a final-year student of the electronics and communication engineering (ECE) department, Samridhi Gupta, succumbed to a cardiac arrest, as reported by local media. The incident occurred on Monday.

Samridhi Gupta, a resident of Jammu’s Bakshi Nagar, met an untimely demise after which the institute expressed its condolences. The Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, conveyed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences, describing the passing of Samridhi as truly heartbreaking.

In a statement, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath said, “During this difficult period, may the family find the strength and resilience needed to navigate through the profound grief. NIT Srinagar stands united with them in these times of sorrow.”

The institute’s registrar, Prof. Aatikur Rehman, also expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, according to reports from Greater Kashmir. Prof. Rehman acknowledged the indelible mark that Samridhi left on the NIT Srinagar community and assured support for her family and friends during this challenging period.

"Samridhi’s presence left an indelible mark, and her absence is deeply felt by all of us at NIT Srinagar. We extend our support to her family and friends, offering strength and solace as they navigate through this challenging period of grief. May her soul rest in peace," he stated.

Dr. Gausia Qazi, the head of the ECE Department, expressed profound sadness on behalf of the entire ECE department and Samridhi’s classmates. She highlighted Samridhi's good nature and disciplined approach to studies. Dr. Qazi emphasized that Samridhi's sudden departure has left a significant void, and the thoughts of the department go out to the bereaved family. The ECE Department extends prayers for peace and solace to Samridhi's soul during this difficult time.