In a significant development, the Odisha government has entered into an agreement with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the establishment of the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies. The centre, aimed at exploring the leadership, governance, and contributions of the former chief minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik, was formalized through an agreement signed by state higher education secretary Arvind Agrawal and JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the World Odia Language Conference, a three-day event that will conclude on Monday. The Odisha government has committed a one-time assistance of Rs 10 crore for the establishment of this educational facility.

The proposed Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies will not only focus on the leadership and governance of Biju Patnaik but will also delve into the Jagannath culture, as well as manuscriptology of ancient Odia literature. The centre is expected to play a crucial role in promoting Odia language, literature, and culture.

This collaborative initiative is a testament to the commitment of both the Odisha government and JNU towards preserving and studying the rich cultural and historical heritage of Odisha, particularly under the leadership of Biju Patnaik.