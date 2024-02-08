English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 on January 29, register before Jan 12; Here's direct link to apply

The window for registering for the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 is closing on January 12.

Nandini Verma
Pariksha Pe Charcha
Pariksha Pe Charcha | Image:mygov.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The window for registering for the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024) is closing on January 12. PPC offers a unique opportunity for students, parents, and teachers to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The registration process for this annual event is underway on the official website innovateindia.mygov.in and will conclude on January 12. Aspirants, including students from Classes 6 to 12, teachers, parents, or those acting as both, can participate by registering themselves.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Date

PPC 2024 will be held on January 29 by the Ministry of Education. This event is a pivotal part of the larger 'Exam Warriors' campaign pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to relieve the pressure on young minds during the upcoming board exams 2024 and entrance exams, emphasizing a stress-free approach to these crucial assessments.

Over 1.6 crore students registered 

Till today over 1.68 crore students have registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha competition 2024. Moreover, over 12.7 lakh teachers and over 4.7 lakh parents have also registered for this event till today. 

How to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

To register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website innovateindia1.mygov.in.

Advertisement

2. Look for the registration option or link provided on the homepage.

3. Choose your participant category - student, teacher, student through teacher login, or parent.

Advertisement

4. Fill in the required details such as name, email address, and contact information accurately.

5. Complete the registration process by following the on-screen instructions.

Advertisement

6. After successful registration, login using the credentials generated during registration.

7. Fill out the application form with the necessary details.

Advertisement

8. Upload any required documents as per the guidelines.

9. Proceed to make the payment of any registration or examination fee, if applicable.

Advertisement

10. Review all the entered information before final submission.

11. Once submitted, download or save the confirmation page for future reference.

Advertisement

Ensure that you complete the registration before the deadline, which is January 12, to participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 event.

PPC 2024 encourages students to pose their questions to the Prime Minister, allowing queries of up to 500 characters. It also extends an invitation to parents and teachers to engage by submitting their entries through specially curated online activities.

Advertisement

This edition anticipates distributing PPC kits to about 2,050 participants, including students, teachers, and parents selected through MyGov competitions. The previous edition took place on January 27 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, and was extensively broadcasted on Doordarshan, the Ministry of Education's YouTube channel, Facebook Live, and the MoE’s Twitter account. Additionally, the Exam Warriors module on the NaMo App contributes an interactive technological element to this movement.

Prime Minister Modi advocates a balanced approach to exams, urging individuals to avoid turning them into high-stress events that induce unnecessary pressure and anxiety. As the registration window for PPC 2024 draws to a close on January 12, aspiring participants are encouraged to apply soon and be part of this enriching experience.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement