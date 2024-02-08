Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 on January 29, register before Jan 12; Here's direct link to apply

Advertisement

The window for registering for the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024) is closing on January 12. PPC offers a unique opportunity for students, parents, and teachers to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The registration process for this annual event is underway on the official website innovateindia.mygov.in and will conclude on January 12. Aspirants, including students from Classes 6 to 12, teachers, parents, or those acting as both, can participate by registering themselves.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Date

PPC 2024 will be held on January 29 by the Ministry of Education. This event is a pivotal part of the larger 'Exam Warriors' campaign pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to relieve the pressure on young minds during the upcoming board exams 2024 and entrance exams, emphasizing a stress-free approach to these crucial assessments.

Over 1.6 crore students registered

Till today over 1.68 crore students have registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha competition 2024. Moreover, over 12.7 lakh teachers and over 4.7 lakh parents have also registered for this event till today.

How to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

To register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website innovateindia1.mygov.in.

Advertisement

2. Look for the registration option or link provided on the homepage.

3. Choose your participant category - student, teacher, student through teacher login, or parent.

Advertisement

4. Fill in the required details such as name, email address, and contact information accurately.

5. Complete the registration process by following the on-screen instructions.

Advertisement

6. After successful registration, login using the credentials generated during registration.

7. Fill out the application form with the necessary details.

Advertisement

8. Upload any required documents as per the guidelines.

9. Proceed to make the payment of any registration or examination fee, if applicable.

Advertisement

10. Review all the entered information before final submission.

11. Once submitted, download or save the confirmation page for future reference.

Advertisement

Ensure that you complete the registration before the deadline, which is January 12, to participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 event.

PPC 2024 encourages students to pose their questions to the Prime Minister, allowing queries of up to 500 characters. It also extends an invitation to parents and teachers to engage by submitting their entries through specially curated online activities.

Advertisement

This edition anticipates distributing PPC kits to about 2,050 participants, including students, teachers, and parents selected through MyGov competitions. The previous edition took place on January 27 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, and was extensively broadcasted on Doordarshan, the Ministry of Education's YouTube channel, Facebook Live, and the MoE’s Twitter account. Additionally, the Exam Warriors module on the NaMo App contributes an interactive technological element to this movement.

Prime Minister Modi advocates a balanced approach to exams, urging individuals to avoid turning them into high-stress events that induce unnecessary pressure and anxiety. As the registration window for PPC 2024 draws to a close on January 12, aspiring participants are encouraged to apply soon and be part of this enriching experience.