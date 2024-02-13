Advertisement

The "Dilli Chalo" march by protesting farmers on February 13 led to extensive traffic disruptions, resulting in students missing their entrance examinations at the Ghazipur Border. Initiated by farmers after unsuccessful talks with Union ministers, the march led to the detention of farmers and the seizure of their vehicles at the Punjab-Haryana border. Stringent security measures, roadblocks, border sealing, and prohibitory orders significantly impeded movement, particularly affecting students, including those from Sonipat, who couldn't reach their exam center on time.

Reportedly, PGT English candidates faced repercussions from the ongoing farmer movement, as they were denied entry to the exam center due to late arrival caused by traffic disruptions. This incident underscores the broader impact of protests on citizens' daily lives, especially on essential activities like education and examinations.

The farmers' ongoing march, rooted in their demand for increased government support and guaranteed minimum crop prices, emphasizes the challenges faced by various stakeholders due to these protests. The complex situation arises from authorities' efforts to maintain law and order and the farmers' determination to meet their demands.

Amid the evolving farmers' protest, it becomes imperative for all concerned parties to seek a resolution that addresses farmers' grievances while minimizing unintended consequences on the public, including students and vulnerable groups.

The incident at the Ghazipur Border, where students faced disruptions in taking their exams, highlights the necessity for constructive dialogue and proactive measures to mitigate the impact of large-scale demonstrations.