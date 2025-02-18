UPSC CSE 2025: Application Window Closes Today at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

UPSC CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window today, February 18, 2025, for the Civil Services (Prelims) examination on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

Earlier, the registration deadline was February 11, 2025, but it was extended later. From February 19 to 25, 2025, there will be a seven-day correction window for candidates to revise their application details. This year's Civil Services examination will be held for around 979 vacancies. The UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination for 2025 is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

Before applying for the exam, candidates need to create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. This profile remains valid for a lifetime, allowing those who have created it to directly complete the application form.

UPSC CSE 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in to access the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Click on the application link for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025.

Step 3: Register by providing your name, date of birth, email, and phone number.

Step 4: Login and complete the application form with your details and preferences.

Step 5: Make the payment for the application fee online.

Step 6: Submit your application and download the confirmation PDF.

Step 7: Print a copy of your application for your records.

"The last date for submission for CS(P)-2025 & IFoS(P)-2025 has been extended till 18.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available till the expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of the application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025,” reads the official notification

UPSC CSE Exam 2025