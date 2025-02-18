Updated 10:50 IST, February 18th 2025
UPSC CSE 2025: Application Window Closes Today at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply
UPSC CSE 2025: Previously, the last date to register was February 11, 2025, which was later extended. Check details here.
UPSC CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window today, February 18, 2025, for the Civil Services (Prelims) examination on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.
Earlier, the registration deadline was February 11, 2025, but it was extended later. From February 19 to 25, 2025, there will be a seven-day correction window for candidates to revise their application details. This year's Civil Services examination will be held for around 979 vacancies. The UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination for 2025 is scheduled for May 25, 2025.
Before applying for the exam, candidates need to create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. This profile remains valid for a lifetime, allowing those who have created it to directly complete the application form.
UPSC CSE 2025: Steps to Apply
Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in to access the official UPSC website.
Step 2: Click on the application link for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025.
Step 3: Register by providing your name, date of birth, email, and phone number.
Step 4: Login and complete the application form with your details and preferences.
Step 5: Make the payment for the application fee online.
Step 6: Submit your application and download the confirmation PDF.
Step 7: Print a copy of your application for your records.
"The last date for submission for CS(P)-2025 & IFoS(P)-2025 has been extended till 18.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available till the expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of the application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025,” reads the official notification
UPSC CSE Exam 2025
The UPSC CSE 2025 consists of two parts: Prelims and Mains (comprising a written examination and interview). Incorrect answers to objective-type questions in the UPSC CSE 2025 will result in negative markings. For detailed information on the exam's scheme and syllabus, please refer to the commission's website.
Published 10:48 IST, February 18th 2025