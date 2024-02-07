English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:30 IST

RRB annual calendar 2024 released, check exam dates for RRB ALP, Technician recruitments here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the highly anticipated RRB 2024 Annual Calendar, providing a comprehensive schedule for recruitment exams.

Nandini Verma
Indian Railways
Indian Railways | Image:Unsplash representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the highly anticipated RRB 2024 Annual Calendar, providing a comprehensive schedule for recruitment to various posts in the railway sector. The Railway Exam Calendar 2024 outlines the tentative periods during which notifications for a range of examinations, including Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, Junior Engineers, Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial, and other categories, will be announced. Aspirants keen on exploring career opportunities in the Indian Railways can access the official notice on the respective regional RRBs' official websites.

Key Highlights from the RRB 2024 Annual Calendar:

Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians:

  • ALP recruitment process is scheduled for January to March 2024.
  • Technician recruitment is set to take place from April to June 2024.
  • ALP Computer-Based Test (CBT) tentatively scheduled between June and August 2024.
  • CBT 2 for ALP in September 2024.
  • Aptitude Test (CBAT) for ALP in November 2024.
  • Shortlisted candidates for document verification to be announced in November/December 2024.

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) - Graduate & Under Graduate, Junior Engineers, and Paramedical Categories:

  • Recruitment processes slated for July to September 2024.

Level 1 and Ministerial & Isolated Categories:

  • Recruitment scheduled from October to December 2024.

Click here for RRB annual calendar 2024. 

Specifics on Upcoming Technician Recruitment: The RRB Technician recruitment process is set to commence soon, with approximately 9000 posts up for grabs. The official notification is expected to be published in the employment news in February 2024, and the online application window is set to open in March, closing in April 2024.

Advertisement

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates and detailed notifications regarding the recruitment processes. The RRB's annual calendar serves as a roadmap for candidates aspiring to join the Indian Railways, offering transparency and crucial timelines for the upcoming examinations.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News33 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement