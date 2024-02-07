Advertisement

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the highly anticipated RRB 2024 Annual Calendar, providing a comprehensive schedule for recruitment to various posts in the railway sector. The Railway Exam Calendar 2024 outlines the tentative periods during which notifications for a range of examinations, including Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, Junior Engineers, Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial, and other categories, will be announced. Aspirants keen on exploring career opportunities in the Indian Railways can access the official notice on the respective regional RRBs' official websites.

Key Highlights from the RRB 2024 Annual Calendar:

Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians:

ALP recruitment process is scheduled for January to March 2024.

Technician recruitment is set to take place from April to June 2024.

ALP Computer-Based Test (CBT) tentatively scheduled between June and August 2024.

CBT 2 for ALP in September 2024.

Aptitude Test (CBAT) for ALP in November 2024.

Shortlisted candidates for document verification to be announced in November/December 2024.

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) - Graduate & Under Graduate, Junior Engineers, and Paramedical Categories:

Recruitment processes slated for July to September 2024.

Level 1 and Ministerial & Isolated Categories:

Recruitment scheduled from October to December 2024.

Click here for RRB annual calendar 2024.

Specifics on Upcoming Technician Recruitment: The RRB Technician recruitment process is set to commence soon, with approximately 9000 posts up for grabs. The official notification is expected to be published in the employment news in February 2024, and the online application window is set to open in March, closing in April 2024.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates and detailed notifications regarding the recruitment processes. The RRB's annual calendar serves as a roadmap for candidates aspiring to join the Indian Railways, offering transparency and crucial timelines for the upcoming examinations.