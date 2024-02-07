Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

RSMSSB Admit Cards Out for GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor Exams, here's link

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board or RSMSSB, Jaipur, has officially released the admit cards for the upcoming examinations for GNN, ANM, Supervisor posts

Nandini Verma
RSMSSB admit card out
RSMSSB admit card out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, has officially released the admit cards for the upcoming examinations for GNN (Gramin Dak Sevak), ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife), and Agriculture Supervisor posts. The exams are part of the recruitment process for various vacancies, and candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website at [rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in](https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/).

The contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination is scheduled for February 3, 2024, while the Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment Exam 2023 will take place on February 4, 2024.

According to the official notification, candidates are advised to download the admit cards from the "Rajasthan State Recruitment Portal" via WhatsApp at +91 9461062046 on January 25 and January 26. Starting January 27, candidates can also access their e-admit cards directly from the board's official website or through their SSO ID.

Steps to Download RSMSSB GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the RSMSSB admit card link for GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor.

3. A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

Direct link to download RSMSSB admit card 

Aspirants are reminded to thoroughly review the provided information on the admit card, including examination date, time, and venue. It is advisable to follow the official instructions and guidelines for a smooth and hassle-free examination experience.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board wishes all the candidates the best of luck for their upcoming examinations. For any queries or assistance, candidates can contact the board through the official channels specified in the notification.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

