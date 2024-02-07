Advertisement

Sambalpur: In a significant move to encourage public participation in the inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project, schools and colleges across Odisha will remain closed on Saturday, January 27. Officials have confirmed the decision, emphasising the closure's purpose is to facilitate the attendance of residents at the launch event in Sambalpur.

Additionally, all government offices are set to observe closure on the same day, aligning with the regular practice of shutting down on the fourth Saturday of each month.

Scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Rs 200-crore project spans approximately 40 acres. The SAMALEI initiative encompasses the comprehensive beautification and peripheral development of the Samaleswari Temple, introducing a heritage corridor, and incorporating modern amenities, as outlined by officials.

(With PTI inputs)

