The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer key and response sheets for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 exam 2023 on its official website – ssc.nic.in. As per an official notice, candidates can log in to the provided link using their registered login-ID and password to access the response sheets and tentative answer keys.

Candidates are allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys by submitting objections and paying a fee of Rs 100 per questioned item. The deadline for raising objections is January 15, 2024. The commission emphasizes that challenges received after 4 pm on January 15 will not be considered.

It is advised that candidates take a printout of their response sheets, as they will not be accessible after the specified time period.

Additionally, SSC informs candidates that they must submit their option-cum-preference before the announcement of SSC CHSL tier-2 results 2023. The commission will release a notice soon, activating the window for candidates to provide their preferences within a stipulated timeframe.

Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the specified period will not be given further opportunities, and they will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list or final selection, as per SSC's additional statement.

Click here for SSC CHSL answer key.