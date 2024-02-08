English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

SSC CHSL answer key 2023 out for tier 2 exam, check here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer key and response sheets for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 exam 2023 .

Nandini Verma
omr sheet
OMR sheet | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer key and response sheets for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 exam 2023 on its official website – ssc.nic.in. As per an official notice, candidates can log in to the provided link using their registered login-ID and password to access the response sheets and tentative answer keys.

Candidates are allowed to challenge the provisional answer keys by submitting objections and paying a fee of Rs 100 per questioned item. The deadline for raising objections is January 15, 2024. The commission emphasizes that challenges received after 4 pm on January 15 will not be considered.

Advertisement

It is advised that candidates take a printout of their response sheets, as they will not be accessible after the specified time period.

Additionally, SSC informs candidates that they must submit their option-cum-preference before the announcement of SSC CHSL tier-2 results 2023. The commission will release a notice soon, activating the window for candidates to provide their preferences within a stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the specified period will not be given further opportunities, and they will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list or final selection, as per SSC's additional statement.

Click here for SSC CHSL answer key.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement