Advertisement

SSC is set to close the objection window for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Exam answers keys today.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the tentative answer key for the SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination Paper 2 on January 11. Candidates can find the SSC SI Paper 2 answer key and their response sheets on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

With a total of 1,876 vacancies to be filled, the SSC CPO Tier 1 results for 2023 revealed that 31,422 candidates qualified. This includes 28,633 male candidates and 2,607 female candidates. The window for challenging the answer key opened on January 11 and is scheduled to close on January 13 at 4 pm.

The Commission stated, “Candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 11.01.2024 (04:00 PM) to 13.01.2024 (04:00 PM) only.”

Advertisement

Steps to download SSC CPO Answer Key 2023:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Advertisement

2. On the homepage, click on the “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Paper-II): Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s)” link.

3. Click on the “Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for submission of Representation, if any.”

Advertisement

4. Enter the application number and password.

5. SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 will appear on the screen.

Advertisement

6. Select the question ID and pay the objection fee.

7. Review and submit the challenges.

Advertisement

8. Download and take a printout of the answer key.