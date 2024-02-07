Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Karnataka Shocker: Students Forced to Clean School Toilets in Chikkaballapura

In response to the widespread outrage, a team of officials from the education department promptly visited the Government Senior Primary School.

Prajwal Prasad
Students Forced to Clean School Toilets in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura | Shocking Video Goes Viral
Students Forced to Clean School Toilets in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura | Shocking Video Goes Viral | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chikkaballapura: In a disturbing incident that has come to light, students at the Government Senior Primary School in Kudapakunte, Shidlaghatta taluk, Chikkaballapura district, Karnataka, were compelled to clean toilets under the orders of the school headmistress. The appalling act, which took place on January 29, was captured on camera, quickly going viral on various social media platforms. This marks the fourth such incident in Karnataka within a span of two months.

The incident unfolded in Kudapakunte village, situated under the jurisdiction of the Dibburahalli police station in Chickballapura. The video depicted two students engaged in the unsanitary task of cleaning the school toilets. In response to the widespread outrage, a team of officials from the education department promptly visited the Government Senior Primary School and gathered confidential information from the students involved.

Upon conducting thorough investigations, the education department uncovered multiple lapses on the part of the school administration. Taluk BEO Narendra Kumar, EO Muniraju, and representatives from the Social Welfare Department visited the school premises to assess the situation. Concerned parents, demanding swift action, expressed their discontent over the mistreatment of their children.

Speaking anonymously to Republic, a parent said, "Our children are being made to clean toilets instead of receiving proper education. We demand the immediate termination of the responsible teacher, and the education department must ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future."

In response to the mounting pressure, the headmistress of the school faced suspension after parents vehemently protested against her. Taluk BEO Narendra Kumar, addressing the media, stated, "Upon learning of the video depicting students cleaning toilets, which gained traction on social media, we took immediate action. Our officials visited the school, conducted inquiries with the students and parents, and based on the gathered information, we have suspended the headmistress of the school."

The education department's swift intervention underscores their commitment to ensuring the well-being and proper treatment of students, highlighting the need for a safe and conducive learning environment in schools across the region.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

