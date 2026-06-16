Telegram App Banned In India Until June 22 Ahead Of NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Exam, Message Editing Disabled Till June 30

In a massive crackdown on exam malpractice, the central government has officially banned the messaging app Telegram across the country. The temporary ban comes on the direct recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent paper leaks and cheating rackets ahead of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

According to an official statement released by the NTA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, has restricted access to Telegram in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, 2026. The restriction covers the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has welcomed the directions issued regarding the Telegram platform in India, saying the measures are necessary to protect the integrity of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The latest intervention by the Centre outlines two critical, time-sensitive directives -

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Complete Access Restriction: Public access to the Telegram platform within India has been completely restricted for a defined period ending June 22, 2026. This directly blankets the crucial days leading up to, including, and immediately following the NEET (UG) re-examination. Message-Editing Feature Disabled: Telegram has been ordered to disable its message-editing feature for all previously posted messages in India until June 30, 2026.

According to the official release, the message-editing feature was a specific structural vulnerability being used by the cheating syndicates. Rackets were allegedly using the feature to manipulate timestamps and alter text after exams had already concluded, creating a false, retroactive illusion of ‘paper leaks’ to defraud candidates and compromise public order.

The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination is scheduled to take place this Sunday, June 21, 2026.

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Action Taken to Prevent Exam Fraud

The NTA said both measures have been taken in the interest of public order and in response to the organised use of Telegram by cheating rackets seeking to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. The agency thanked MeitY for taking timely action, stating that this temporary ban will go a long way in ensuring a ‘safe and secure’ environment for hundreds of thousands of students appearing for the high-stakes medical entrance test this weekend.

The NTA in its statement also stated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been the principal nodal agency coordinating the operational response to Telegram-based fraud and misinformation targeting NEET candidates.

Acting on inputs from the NTA, state law-enforcement agencies, including police forces in Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and through its own monitoring efforts, I4C secured the takedown of numerous Telegram channels, groups and bots allegedly involved in fraudulent activities. This was done with active support of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

According to the NTA, the intelligence-sharing and coordinated takedown actions led by the Ministry of Home Affairs, I4C and MeitY have been continuous and remain the backbone of efforts to curb examination-related fraud.

The latest directions from the Ministry were issued after the Department of Higher Education highlighted the limitations of channel-by-channel action and sought broader platform-level compliance. According to NTA, the measures were adopted only after intermediate remedies, including coordinated takedowns by I4C, failed to achieve the required platform-level response.

The NTA said that the restrictions were carefully calibrated to impose the minimum necessary limitation while addressing concerns related to public order.

Fake NEET Paper Leak Telegram Channels Under Scanner

The statement issued by NTA mentioned that several Telegram channels had openly advertised alleged access to examination papers using names such as - "PAPER LEAKED NEET", "Re-NEET 2026", "Private Mafia" and "REE NEET MAFIAA".

According to the agency, these channels ‘demanded sums ranging from a few thousand to several lakhs of rupees from candidates and their families, in exchange for purported access to the re-examination paper. NTA has placed on the record, and reiterates, that there is no such paper available outside the secured examination chain. The promise of any such material is, in every instance, a fraud’.

Message-Editing Feature Linked to Fake Leak Claims

The release also highlighted concerns regarding Telegram's message-editing feature, which allows channel administrators to edit previously posted messages, including replacing attached files while retaining the original timestamp.

“The feature, in its present form, permits a channel administrator to edit the content of a previously posted message - including the substitution of attached files such as PDFs - while the original send-time stamp is retained. This capability has been used, in respect of multiple recent examinations, to fabricate after-the-event “paper leak” artefacts: a channel administrator edits an older, innocuous message to insert the actual question paper after the examination has been conducted, and the resulting chat is then circulated as purported “evidence” that the paper was in circulation before the examination” - the NTA statement read.

The agency said that disabling the feature until June 30 would help prevent the creation of such fabricated evidence during the post-examination period.



The National Testing Agency also informed that state law-enforcement agencies have also taken action against examination-related fraud. The Bihar Police Economic Offences Unit issued a public advisory on June 9, 2026, warning candidates against fraudulent claims of access to examination papers through Telegram and other online platforms. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch arrested members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang allegedly operating eight Telegram channels. Investigators found documented transactions worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore routed through fraudulent bank accounts, while nearly 1,000 mobile numbers were reportedly contacted in a single month.

Investigations are ongoing in several other states as well.

NTA Regrets Inconvenience

Acknowledging that the temporary restriction affects lakhs of citizens who use Telegram for legitimate personal, educational, professional and informational purposes, the NTA expressed regret for the inconvenience caused. However, it stressed that the access restriction is limited to June 22, while the message-editing restriction until June 30 does not affect the ordinary sending or receiving of new messages.

NTA Issues Advisory - NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Exam

Assuring that the security of the re-examination remains unaffected and that the actions taken are intended to strengthen the fairness, security and credibility of the test, the NTA has advised the candidates and parents to focus on preparation, ignore unverified content circulating online and rely only on the official NTA website and verified NTA communication channels for updates.

It has also urged the candidates to immediately report any fraudulent solicitation received in person, by phone or through online platforms.