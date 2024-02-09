Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for Group 4 vacancies, aiming to fill 6244 positions through the Combined Civil Services Examination IV (Group IV Services). The TNPSC Group 4 online application link was activated on January 30, 2024, on the official website [tnpsc.gov.in](https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/).

Key Highlights:

- Online Application Period: The application form is available from January 30 to February 28, 2024.

- Application Form Correction: Candidates can make modifications from March 3 to March 6, 2024, with the payment of modification fees.

- Exam Date: The TNPSC Group 4 2024 Exam is scheduled for June 9, 2024, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Application Process:

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC: [www.tnpsc.gov.in](https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/).

2. Click on "Apply Online" on the homepage under Important Links.

3. Select "One Time Registration and Dashboard," then choose "New User" or “Registered User.”

4. Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process for new users and pay the applicable one-time fee.

5. Login as a registered user with your registration number and password.

6. Fill in the required details in the form, upload your photo, and signature in the prescribed format.

7. Review all provided details and submit the application form.

8. Pay the required fees if applicable.

9. Click on the submit button and print the form for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to follow the outlined steps to successfully register for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2024. The application window provides an opportunity to apply for various vacancies, and candidates can make necessary corrections during the specified period.