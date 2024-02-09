Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 6244 Vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for Group 4 vacancies, aiming to fill 6244 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
Government Exam
Government Exam | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for Group 4 vacancies, aiming to fill 6244 positions through the Combined Civil Services Examination IV (Group IV Services). The TNPSC Group 4 online application link was activated on January 30, 2024, on the official website [tnpsc.gov.in](https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/).

Key Highlights:

Advertisement

- Online Application Period: The application form is available from January 30 to February 28, 2024.

- Application Form Correction: Candidates can make modifications from March 3 to March 6, 2024, with the payment of modification fees.

Advertisement

- Exam Date: The TNPSC Group 4 2024 Exam is scheduled for June 9, 2024, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Application Process:

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC: [www.tnpsc.gov.in](https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/).

2. Click on "Apply Online" on the homepage under Important Links.

Advertisement

3. Select "One Time Registration and Dashboard," then choose "New User" or “Registered User.”

4. Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process for new users and pay the applicable one-time fee.

Advertisement

5. Login as a registered user with your registration number and password.

6. Fill in the required details in the form, upload your photo, and signature in the prescribed format.

Advertisement

7. Review all provided details and submit the application form.

8. Pay the required fees if applicable.

Advertisement

9. Click on the submit button and print the form for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to follow the outlined steps to successfully register for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2024. The application window provides an opportunity to apply for various vacancies, and candidates can make necessary corrections during the specified period.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement