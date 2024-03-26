×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Tragedy Strikes Again in Kota: NEET Aspirant from Kannauj Dies By Suicide, 6th Case In 2024

In yet another heart-wrenching incident, a 20-year-old aspirant of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) died by suicide in Kota; 6th case in 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
NEET aspirant in Kota dies by suicide
NEET aspirant in Kota dies by suicide | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In yet another heart-wrenching incident, a 20-year-old aspirant of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), succumbed to the overwhelming pressure and chose to end his life in Rajasthan's Kota district. This marks the sixth such tragic incident to rock the coaching hub this year, shedding light on the alarming mental health crisis gripping young aspirants.

The victim, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, was found dead in his rented apartment in Kota's Vigyan Nagar area, where he had been diligently preparing for his medical entrance exams. His distraught parents, unable to reach him in the morning, sought help from his friends, who uncovered the devastating scene upon breaking into his apartment.

Satish Chand, the station house officer, revealed that the young aspirant had taken his own life by hanging from the ceiling fan, leaving behind a shattered family and a community grappling with shock and grief. As authorities conduct investigations into the tragedy, they are keen on determining if there were any telltale signs of distress or behavioral changes preceding the unfortunate incident.

Why Do Students End Up Taking Their Lives at Kota? 

Kota, often hailed as the nucleus of India's coaching industry, witnesses a constant influx of students from all corners of the country, drawn by the promise of academic excellence and a shot at prestigious medical and engineering colleges. However, the relentless pressure of academic expectations coupled with the physical and emotional distance from their families renders many vulnerable to mental health challenges.

Statistics paint a grim picture, with 27 students succumbing to the weight of competitive examinations in the district last year alone. Over the years, Kota has witnessed a distressing trend of student suicides, reflecting the dire need for comprehensive mental health support and interventions within the education system.

The recent spate of tragedies includes the loss of a 16-year-old Bihar-based JEE aspirant in March and the tragic demise of a Chhattisgarh-based student in February. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the urgent need to address the systemic pressures and mental health stigma plaguing our educational landscape.

As the nation mourns yet another promising young life lost to academic pressures, the spotlight is once again on Kota's coaching ecosystem and the imperative for holistic measures to safeguard the well-being of our future leaders. It's high time we prioritize mental health support and create nurturing environments where students can pursue their dreams without sacrificing their mental and emotional well-being.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

