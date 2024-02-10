Advertisement

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a key arm of the School Education Department, Telangana has officially announced the schedule for the pre-final examinations for Class X students in the academic year 2023-24. The TS SSC pre-final exams are slated to take place from March 1 to 11, providing students with a preparatory platform for their upcoming board examinations.

To streamline the examination process and accommodate the intermediate public examinations beginning on February 28, the Class X pre-finals will be conducted in the afternoon session, spanning from 1:45 pm to 4:45 pm. This strategic timing ensures a seamless experience for students of both classes, optimizing the overall examination schedule.

The sequence of the pre-final exams will kick off with the first language paper and conclude with the social studies subject, offering students a comprehensive evaluation across various subjects. The structured approach aims to create an efficient examination environment for students.

In tandem with this, the SCERT has directed district educational officers to issue necessary instructions to schools, ensuring the smooth conduct of pre-final exams for Class X students. This includes strict adherence to the circulated timetable, promoting fairness and consistency in the examination process.

Additionally, the SCERT has unveiled the schedule for the Telangana State Secondary Certificate (TS SSC) annual exams for the academic year 2023-24. Spanning from March 18 to April 2, these exams provide a nine-day window for students to showcase their academic prowess. The last exam is scheduled for April 2, marking the culmination of the TS SSC annual examinations. This comprehensive schedule reflects the education authorities' commitment to providing a well-organized and supportive environment for student assessments.