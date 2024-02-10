English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

TS SSC pre-final exams 2024 date: Telangana Class 10th pre-final exams from March 1

The TS SSC pre-final exams are slated to take place from March 1 to 11. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
Students writing board exams
File image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a key arm of the School Education Department, Telangana has officially announced the schedule for the pre-final examinations for Class X students in the academic year 2023-24. The TS SSC pre-final  exams are slated to take place from March 1 to 11, providing students with a preparatory platform for their upcoming board examinations.

To streamline the examination process and accommodate the intermediate public examinations beginning on February 28, the Class X pre-finals will be conducted in the afternoon session, spanning from 1:45 pm to 4:45 pm. This strategic timing ensures a seamless experience for students of both classes, optimizing the overall examination schedule.

Advertisement

The sequence of the pre-final exams will kick off with the first language paper and conclude with the social studies subject, offering students a comprehensive evaluation across various subjects. The structured approach aims to create an efficient examination environment for students.

In tandem with this, the SCERT has directed district educational officers to issue necessary instructions to schools, ensuring the smooth conduct of pre-final exams for Class X students. This includes strict adherence to the circulated timetable, promoting fairness and consistency in the examination process.

Advertisement

Additionally, the SCERT has unveiled the schedule for the Telangana State Secondary Certificate (TS SSC) annual exams for the academic year 2023-24. Spanning from March 18 to April 2, these exams provide a nine-day window for students to showcase their academic prowess. The last exam is scheduled for April 2, marking the culmination of the TS SSC annual examinations. This comprehensive schedule reflects the education authorities' commitment to providing a well-organized and supportive environment for student assessments.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News26 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World34 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement