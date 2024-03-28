Advertisement

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is contemplating a groundbreaking move to introduce common counselling for undergraduate admissions, akin to medical and engineering courses, based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, according to informed sources. Reports reveal that the UGC has assembled a committee comprising officials from various universities to deliberate on this proposal. Five prestigious universities have been enlisted for a pilot run to assess the feasibility of the initiative.

While the timeline for implementation remains uncertain, sources indicate that an internal pilot run will be conducted to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of the proposed system.

Advertisement

This approach aims to streamline the admission process, offering a unified platform for students to submit their preferences instead of applying separately to multiple universities.

The outcome of the pilot study will determine the fate of this initiative, with stakeholder consultations expected to follow. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar refrained from commenting on the matter, emphasizing the need for thorough examination before reaching a decision.

Advertisement

Previously, the commission had hinted at merging the JEE and NEET entrance exams with CUET-UG, introduced in 2022. However, no progress has been made on this front yet.

CUET, now the second largest entrance exam in India with over 14.9 lakh registrations, serves as the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in central universities. This surpasses the average registration of nine lakh for JEE-Main.

Advertisement

NEET-UG remains the largest entrance test in the country, with an average of 18 lakh registrations annually. While JEE-Mains is conducted in a computer-based format twice a year, NEET is conducted using pen-and-paper mode.

Scheduled from May 15 to 31 this year, CUET-UG was introduced in 2022 to streamline admission processes across various universities nationwide. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, incorporating both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.