Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

UGC Releases List of Universities Without Ombudspersons Despite Repeated Reminders

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken a significant step by announcing a list of universities that have failed to appoint ombudspersons.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UGC
UGC | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken a significant step by announcing a list of universities that have failed to appoint ombudspersons, despite repeated reminders. In an official notification, the commission shared the names of defaulting universities, shedding light on a concerning issue within the higher education sector.

According to the notification, a staggering 159 state universities, along with approximately 67 private universities and 2 deemed universities, have neglected to fulfill this crucial requirement. The commission had initially notified universities on April 11, 2023, urging them to appoint ombudspersons within a stipulated timeframe.

The UGC's official notification emphasized the importance of adherence to the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023, which were published in the Official Gazette on April 11, 2023. Despite several reminders and communications urging compliance with these regulations, a significant number of universities have failed to appoint ombudspersons as mandated.

Some notable universities mentioned in the list include Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University, Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (Madhya Pradesh), Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (Telangana), Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (Chhattisgarh), Gujarat National Law University, among others. The comprehensive list of universities can be accessed on the official website of the UGC.

Universities that have either appointed or subsequently appoint ombudspersons are encouraged to communicate the complete details of the ombudspersons to the UGC via the provided email addresses. This step aims to ensure transparency and accountability in addressing grievances within the academic community.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

