Union Budget 2024: Key Highlights for education sector

In a pivotal interim budget announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2024, the education sector took center stage with initiatives aimed at expansion, skill development, and the empowerment of women. Building on the groundwork laid in the previous year, the government unveiled key highlights that address critical areas within the education landscape. The union government has allocated Rs 120627.87 crores for education ministry.

Union Budget: Key Highlights for education sector

Expansion of Educational Institutions: One of the major announcements includes the establishment of 390 new colleges across the country, a move aimed at enhancing access to higher education and accommodating the growing demand for diverse academic opportunities. The government's commitment to the expansion of educational infrastructure signals a significant step towards addressing the evolving needs of students.

Women Empowerment in STEM Education: Emphasizing the importance of gender inclusivity in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), the budget highlighted a commendable 43% increase in women's enrollment in STEM courses. This underscores the government's dedication to fostering a more inclusive educational environment and breaking gender stereotypes in traditionally male-dominated disciplines.

Rising Female Enrollment in Higher Education: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reported a noteworthy 28% surge in female enrollment in higher education over the past decade. This achievement reflects ongoing efforts to bridge gender gaps in education and empower more women to pursue advanced academic pursuits.

Committee Formation for Medical Colleges: In a bid to bolster healthcare education, the government announced the formation of a committee tasked with establishing multiple medical colleges across the country. Leveraging existing hospital infrastructure, this initiative aims to address the shortage of medical institutions and provide quality medical education to aspiring students.

Skill India Mission Achievements: The Skill India Mission showcased substantial progress, having trained nearly 1.4 lakh youth across the nation. Additionally, the mission played a pivotal role in the establishment of 3,000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), contributing to the enhancement of vocational skills and employment opportunities.

PM Shri Initiative's Impact: The PM Shri initiative, launched on September 7, 2022, has proven instrumental in providing quality teaching. While specific details regarding the initiative's outcomes were not elaborated upon, its positive impact on the education sector was acknowledged.

In conclusion, the Union Education Budget 2024 reflects a commitment to inclusive education, skill development, and the establishment of institutions to meet the evolving needs of students across diverse fields. As the nation prepares for elections, the interim budget lays the groundwork for future educational initiatives and reforms.