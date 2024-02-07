Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the state's annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Assembly on Monday, outlining a significant financial plan totaling Rs 7.36 lakh crore. The budget prioritizes key sectors, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Among the notable allocations are plans to increase BSc Nursing colleges from 6 to 23, establish 65 medical colleges, and allocate Rs 400 crores for the Varanasi medical college. This comprehensive budget reflects the state's commitment to development and addressing the needs of its population.

UP Budget 2024: Key Highlights for Education Sector

The budget includes an increase in the number of BSc Nursing colleges from 6 to 23 There will be 65 medical colleges in the state. Additionally, Rs 400 crores have been allocated for the Varanasi Medical College.

The UP government's budget for the upcoming fiscal year outlines the state's financial priorities, allocations, and strategic initiatives. The budget also focuses on crucial areas such as women's empowerment, infrastructure development, and rural growth. Allocations cover initiatives like providing tablets and smartphones to eligible students, constructing railway overhead bridges, widening and strengthening state highways, and enhancing religious tourism infrastructure. Additionally, substantial funds are earmarked for implementing metro rail projects in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and other cities, as well as for the Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor and the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Advertisement

In essence, the Uttar Pradesh state budget for 2024-25 aims at fostering inclusive development, bolstering infrastructure, and elevating key sectors like healthcare and education. The significant allocations and strategic initiatives are poised to make a substantial impact on the state's overall growth and the well-being of its residents.