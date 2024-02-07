Advertisement

The application process for Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Ministerial), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Account)-2023 posts by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to conclude today, January 28. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The deadline for fee adjustment and application amendments is January 30.

Direct link to apply for UP Police SI, ASI recruitment 2024.

UP Police Recruitment: Vacancy Details

UP Police Recruitment 2024 has opened 921 vacancies in the following categories:

- Sub Inspector of Police (Confidential): 268

- Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Ministerial): 449

- Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Accounts): 204

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹400 for UP Police Recruitment 2024.

Candidates applying for UP Police Recruitment 2024 should be aged between 21 and 28 years.

How to apply for UP Police SI, ASI Recruitment 2024

To apply for UP Police ASI and SI Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector posts available on the home page.

3. Register on the new page that opens.

4. Log in to your account after registration.

5. Complete the application form and make the necessary payment for application fees.