Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

UPPBPB releases admit cards for UP Police Workshop Hand, Head operator and Assistant Operator exams

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released admit card for Workshop Hand, Head Operator, Assistant Operator exams.

Nandini Verma
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has commenced the recruitment examination for Workshop Hand, Head Operator, and Assistant Operator positions to fill 2430 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre 2022. The exams are scheduled to take place in three phases from January 29 to February 8. The Workshop Hand exam is set for January 29 and 30, the Head Operator exam will be conducted on January 30 and 31, and the Assistant Operator exam is slated to run from February 1 to 8. Admit cards for the exams are available for download on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Registered candidates can log in with their credentials to download the admit cards or use the provided direct link.

Direct link to download UPPRPB admit card.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre 2022 has a total of 2430 vacancies, with 936 vacancies for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, 1374 vacancies for Assistant Operator/Director, and 124 Radio vacancies for Workshop Staff. The recruitment examination will cover topics such as General Hindi, GK, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude Test/Logical, with 100 questions in each category. The UP Police Assistant Operator position offers benefits and allowances, and the selection process includes an online written exam, a physical measurement test, and a physical efficiency test. The salary is determined by the 7th Pay Commission, and police constables in Uttar Pradesh earn between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 per month.

How to download UPPBPB admit card?

Visit the official website- https://uppbpb.gov.in/

Under the Top Notices tab, click on the admit card download link given for this exam 

A login page will open

Key in the required login credentials and submit. 

Download the admit card. 

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

