Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

WBJEE 2024 application edit window closing today, here's how to edit form

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to close the WBJEE 2024 correction window on February 9, 2024.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to close the WBJEE 2024 correction window on February 9, 2024. Applicants seeking to rectify any errors or make modifications in their application forms can utilize this opportunity by visiting the official website of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in. The correction window, which opened on February 7, is a crucial phase for candidates to ensure accurate information in their applications.

Direct Link for WBJEE 2024 Correction Window: Click Here

Candidates are urged to take advantage of this last chance for corrections to avoid any discrepancies in their application details. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to make corrections:

WBJEE 2024: How to Make Corrections

  1. Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.
  2. Click on the WBJEE 2024 correction window link available on the home page.
  3. Provide login details as required.
  4. Submit the details, and the application form will be displayed.
  5. Review the application form and make necessary changes.
  6. After completion, click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

As the correction window closes today, candidates are advised to promptly make any necessary changes and verify their application details. The admit cards for WBJEE 2024 will be available from April 18, 2024, and candidates can download them until April 28, 2024. The WBJEE 2024 examination is scheduled for April 28, 2024, with two shifts – the first from 11 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official website of WBJEEB.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

