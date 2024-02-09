Advertisement

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially published the final answer key for the West Bengal Police Lady Constable recruitment 2023. Aspirants who took part in the examination can now access the answer key on the official website- wbpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment drive initiated by WB Police aims to fill a total of 1,420 Lady Constable vacancies. The selection process includes a preliminary written test, followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), final written examination, and an interview conducted by the WBPRB. The link to download the answer key will remain active until 22 February.

The Lady Constable final written exam by WB Police took place on 21 January 2024, and the provisional answer key was initially released on 31 January. Following a meticulous review of challenges raised by candidates, the final answer key has now been issued.

Steps to Download WB Police Lady Constable Final Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. Navigate to the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the homepage. Click on the “Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023” link. Select the “Revised Final Answer Key of Questions of Final Written Examination.” The WB Police Final Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the answer key for further reference.

Candidates are advised to review the final answer key to assess their performance and await further instructions regarding the next stages of the recruitment process.