English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

What is Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024? Know objectives, penalties here

Here's everything you need to know about the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 which was passed in Lok Sabha on February 5.

Nandini Verma
Haryana School Education Board examinations/ Represntative
हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 is a proposed legislation introduced in the Indian Parliament on February 5, 2024, aimed at combating organized cheating and irregularities in public examinations. The bill identifies 20 different offenses related to unfair means and proposes strict penalties, including imprisonment and fines. The bill was introduced in response to the growing concerns over organized gangs, mafia elements, and individuals engaging in unfair means during public examinations, which has led to the cancellation of tests and affected lakhs of students. The Indian government aims to enact this new law to deal sternly with such malpractices.

What are the penalties proposed in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024?

 The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 proposes the following penalties for those found guilty of unfair means in public examinations:

  • A minimum imprisonment term of three to five years for individuals involved in exam leaks.
  • A minimum imprisonment term of five to 10 years for those involved in organized crimes of cheating.
  • A fine of up to ten lakh rupees (approximately $120,000) for individuals.
  • A fine of up to one crore rupees (approximately $1.2 million) for service provider firms involved in malpractices.
  • The proportional cost of the examination will be recovered from the company.
  • Service provider firms may be barred from conducting examinations for a period of four years if proven guilty.

What is the objective of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 

The objective of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 is to bring in greater transparency, fairness, and credibility to the public examination systems and to reassure the youth that their examinations will be free from malpractices and irregularities. The bill aims to deter organized gangs, mafia elements, and individuals engaging in unfair means during public examinations, including entrance examinations held by the Union Public Service Commission, the Staff Selection Commission, the Railways, and various computer-based examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency like JEE, NEET CUET, etc. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the bill proposes the formation of a high-level national technical committee on public examinations to develop protocols for insulating digital platforms, devising ways and means for developing foolproof IT security systems, ensuring electronic surveillance of examination centers, and formulating national standards and services for both IT and physical infrastructure to be used for conducting examinations.The bill does not target students; instead, it focuses on eradicating the influence of nefarious elements affecting the fairness of public examinations. The bill aims to address the nationwide problem of exam paper leaks and to prevent the cancellation of examinations due to such malpractices.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement