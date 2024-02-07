Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Winter vacation extended for Jammu schools (summer zone) up to class 12 till January 27

The Directorate of School Education Jammu has announced a further extension of winter vacations for schools situated in the Summer Zone till Jan 27.

Nandini Verma
Flight, rail operations hit as Jammu shivers colder than valley, Drass
Flight and Rail Chaos Amidst Bone-Chilling Temperatures Colder Than Drass Valley | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Directorate of School Education Jammu has issued an official notice announcing a further extension of winter vacations for schools situated in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division. The winter vacation has been extended for students up to class 12. This decision follows a prior extension until January 17, with the new extension now lasting until January 27.

Notably, a provision has been made for students participating in the Republic Day program. Despite the extended winter break, these students are expected to continue attending rehearsals. The directive explicitly instructs the heads of institutions to make necessary arrangements for these rehearsals, ensuring the smooth preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The order, dated January 6, 2024, and labeled N0.22-DSEJ of 2024, specifies that the extended winter vacations apply to both government and private recognized schools, exclusively for students up to Class 8th. During this period, the official school timings were adjusted, and classes were conducted from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 15:21 IST

