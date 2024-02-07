Advertisement

The Directorate of School Education Jammu has issued an official notice announcing a further extension of winter vacations for schools situated in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division. The winter vacation has been extended for students up to class 12. This decision follows a prior extension until January 17, with the new extension now lasting until January 27.

Notably, a provision has been made for students participating in the Republic Day program. Despite the extended winter break, these students are expected to continue attending rehearsals. The directive explicitly instructs the heads of institutions to make necessary arrangements for these rehearsals, ensuring the smooth preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.



The order, dated January 6, 2024, and labeled N0.22-DSEJ of 2024, specifies that the extended winter vacations apply to both government and private recognized schools, exclusively for students up to Class 8th. During this period, the official school timings were adjusted, and classes were conducted from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM.