Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:04 IST

World's Largest Rangoli of Ram Mandir: Allahabad University applies for Guinness World Records

World's Biggest Rangoli of Ram Mandir spans an impressive 50 feet in length and 30 feet in width, is a collaborative effort of 40 university students.

Nandini Verma
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir decorated with flowers ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir decorated with flowers ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On the auspicious day of Monday, January 22, 2024, Ayodhya, the sacred temple town, is brimming with anticipation as it prepares to welcome Lord Ram in a grand consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adds to the significance of this momentous occasion, where the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be witnessed by a diverse gathering, including representatives from major spiritual and religious sects, various tribal communities, and distinguished personalities.

The spotlight falls on Allahabad University, where an ambitious project is underway to create the world's largest rangoli, dedicated to the divine essence of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla. The ceremony, set to commence at 12:20 PM, aligns with the temple trust's timeline and is expected to conclude by 1 pm. Simultaneously, students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Allahabad University are actively engaged in this monumental rangoli project, set to be unveiled on the same day as the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

World's Biggest Rangoli of Ram Mandir

This gigantic artwork, spanning an impressive 50 feet in length and 30 feet in width, is a collaborative effort of 40 university students, with 30 women and 10 men lending their artistic talents to its creation. An application has been officially submitted to the Guinness World Records, seeking recognition for this rangoli as the largest of its kind. In a parallel effort to add radiance to the celebration, ABVP workers are distributing an astounding 51,000 diyas to illuminate the Magh Mela area, creating a festive ambiance.

Advertisement

The consecration ceremony itself marks a historic milestone, symbolizing the successful culmination of the initial phase of the temple's construction. This achievement was made possible by a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants contended that the Babri Mosque was erected on the site of a temple, considered the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram. As the grandeur of Ayodhya's celebration unfolds, the world watches in awe at the intersection of faith, art, and history.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

21 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  3. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement