On the auspicious day of Monday, January 22, 2024, Ayodhya, the sacred temple town, is brimming with anticipation as it prepares to welcome Lord Ram in a grand consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adds to the significance of this momentous occasion, where the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be witnessed by a diverse gathering, including representatives from major spiritual and religious sects, various tribal communities, and distinguished personalities.

The spotlight falls on Allahabad University, where an ambitious project is underway to create the world's largest rangoli, dedicated to the divine essence of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla. The ceremony, set to commence at 12:20 PM, aligns with the temple trust's timeline and is expected to conclude by 1 pm. Simultaneously, students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Allahabad University are actively engaged in this monumental rangoli project, set to be unveiled on the same day as the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

World's Biggest Rangoli of Ram Mandir

This gigantic artwork, spanning an impressive 50 feet in length and 30 feet in width, is a collaborative effort of 40 university students, with 30 women and 10 men lending their artistic talents to its creation. An application has been officially submitted to the Guinness World Records, seeking recognition for this rangoli as the largest of its kind. In a parallel effort to add radiance to the celebration, ABVP workers are distributing an astounding 51,000 diyas to illuminate the Magh Mela area, creating a festive ambiance.

The consecration ceremony itself marks a historic milestone, symbolizing the successful culmination of the initial phase of the temple's construction. This achievement was made possible by a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants contended that the Babri Mosque was erected on the site of a temple, considered the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram. As the grandeur of Ayodhya's celebration unfolds, the world watches in awe at the intersection of faith, art, and history.