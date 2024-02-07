English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

XAT 2024 result, scorecard released by XLRI, here's direct link to check

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has declared the results for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. Here's direct link to download.

Nandini Verma
XAT 2024 Result out
XAT 2024 Result out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has declared the results for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024, the entrance examination enabling admission to more than 160 business schools nationwide. Candidates who took the exam can access the results on the website xatonline.in. The XAT 2024 results were initially slated for release on January 31, but the institute has confirmed their early announcement.

Conducted on January 7 in a single session from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, XAT 2024 had its answer keys and question papers released by the institute prior to the result declaration. To check the XAT result, candidates need their login credentials—XAT ID and date of birth. The following steps can be followed:

Advertisement

How to check XAT 2024 result

  1. Visit xatonline.in.
  2. Access the link to download scorecards.
  3. Log in with your credentials.
  4. Review and download your result.

Direct link to check XAT Result.

The XAT entrance test, conducted nationally, facilitates admission to postgraduate management courses at various participating institutions across the country.

Advertisement

XAT 2024

XAT, or the Xavier Aptitude Test, is an entrance exam conducted by XLRI-Xavier School of Management. It is a national-level management entrance examination and is one of the most popular MBA entrance exams in India. XAT is not only accepted by XLRI but also by many other prestigious business schools across India.

Advertisement

The XAT exam typically assesses candidates on various sections, including Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability, Decision Making, General Knowledge, and an Essay Writing section. The scores obtained in the XAT exam are used by participating institutes for admission to their management programs.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement