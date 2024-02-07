Advertisement

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has declared the results for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024, the entrance examination enabling admission to more than 160 business schools nationwide. Candidates who took the exam can access the results on the website xatonline.in. The XAT 2024 results were initially slated for release on January 31, but the institute has confirmed their early announcement.

Conducted on January 7 in a single session from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, XAT 2024 had its answer keys and question papers released by the institute prior to the result declaration. To check the XAT result, candidates need their login credentials—XAT ID and date of birth. The following steps can be followed:

How to check XAT 2024 result

Visit xatonline.in. Access the link to download scorecards. Log in with your credentials. Review and download your result.

Direct link to check XAT Result.

The XAT entrance test, conducted nationally, facilitates admission to postgraduate management courses at various participating institutions across the country.

XAT 2024

XAT, or the Xavier Aptitude Test, is an entrance exam conducted by XLRI-Xavier School of Management. It is a national-level management entrance examination and is one of the most popular MBA entrance exams in India. XAT is not only accepted by XLRI but also by many other prestigious business schools across India.

The XAT exam typically assesses candidates on various sections, including Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability, Decision Making, General Knowledge, and an Essay Writing section. The scores obtained in the XAT exam are used by participating institutes for admission to their management programs.