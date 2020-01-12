Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Discusses 18 Names, First List Expected Soon

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, the name of candidates for as many as 18 seats were discussed in the Congress Election Committee's meeting on Saturday. As per sources, the first list of candidates for Delhi elections is expected to be released soon. The Congress Central Election Committee meeting for the Delhi Assembly Elections was held on Saturday, which will be followed by another meeting on January 14.

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Delhi with the announcement of the poll schedule.

In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to win any seat in the last assembly polls.

Rift in Congress ahead of Elections

In a breaking development, a rift in the Congress party has broken out in the national capital ahead of the Delhi elections. Congress workers have staged a protest over the party's decision to reward 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar's aide by giving him a ticket.

Sajjan Kumar, 73, is serving a life term in the case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a Gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984. On December 17, 2018, the Patiala House Court convicted Kumar in the case and awarded him a life term.

Agitated by the same, the Congress workers from Bawana constituency have staged a protest outside Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office (DPCC), stating that it would tarnish the image of the party. This comes two days after senior MP Congress leader Digvijaya Singh hit out at the party for purportedly betraying its ideology.

