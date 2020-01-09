Congress Sends Show-cause Notice To Its Leaders Meeting Foreign Envoys In J&K

As the two Congress leaders met the visiting envoys in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress' top leadership has issued a show-cause notice to them. Sources said that the two leaders include Bilal Ahmed Shah who contested the Lok Sabha election. On Thursday, a group of 15 foreign envoys has embarked on a two-day visit to J&K so that they can ascertain the situation in the region The visit has been facilitated by the government of India. The envoys are from the US, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, and Guyana.

Amid foreign envoys' visit to J&K, Supreme Court to deliver verdict on lockdown tomorrow

The scrapping of special status of J&K

A Presidential order combined with the passage of the requisite legislation in both House of the Parliament in early August led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Along with this, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. The restrictions in the region have been reduced gradually with the improvement in the security situation.

BIG: BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi says JNU V-C must resign, calls attitude 'deplorable'

15 member delegation visits J&K

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday elaborated on the delegation's visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during his weekly press briefing. Kumar said, "A group of 15 resident heads of Foreign Missions are on a two-day visit to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The visit is being facilitated by the government of India. The envoys, who are a part of the group are from US, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, & Guyana."

No deviation from HRD Ministry's fee hike 'formula': JNU VC

Specifying the itinerary of the delegation, he said they held high-level meetings with security officials to get a consensus on security measures in Jammu and Kashmir and to understand the threat posed by terrorism while maintaining peace and security in the UT. After the meeting, there was an interaction with civil society members from all walks of life who came from all over the UT. The group also interacted with the local media which was followed by interaction with several political leaders. Kumar stated that they will have more meetings after which they will proceed to Jammu and for a few more meetings, after which they will return to New Delhi.

(picture from ANI)

READ: 'Free Kashmir' Poster Spotted In Mysuru During Protests Against Attack On JNU Students