Delhi Polls: AAP Promises Rs 1 Cr Assistance To Kin Of Sanitation Workers Who Die On Duty

With the Delhi Election day coming close, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday launched its manifesto. In its election manifesto, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that if the AAP government comes into power, it will provide financial assistance of Rs. 1 crore to the families of sanitation workers, who died while performing their duties.

The announcement by the Deputy CM was made during the party's manifesto launch event. "Safai Karmacharis play the most important role in keeping the city clean. We salute their contribution and shall award a compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of all those sanitation workers who die while performing duty," read the AAP manifesto.

Aam Aadmi Party's announcement comes after a 24-year-old sanitation worker reportedly died while cleaning a manhole in North East Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday. Sisodia also said that the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill which was passed in Delhi Vidhan Sabha in 2015, has been pending with the Central government for the last 4 years.

"The AAP Government will continue its struggle to get the bill passed," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly election 2020.

"AAP has the vision to run the government and to ensure that common people live their lives happily. In the last five years, we have worked to make Delhi a modern and advanced capital. And the manifesto also lays out a map for further pursuance of that objective," Manish Sisodia said.

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)