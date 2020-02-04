Delhi CM Kejriwal Gives BJP 24 Hours To Announce CM Candidate; Releases AAP Manifesto

Four days ahead of the Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has challenged the BJP to declare their CM candidate. While releasing the party manifesto, CM Kejriwal dared the BJP to announce their CM candidate before 1 PM on Wednesday. This comes after the ruling AAP created a narrative of "Kejriwal versus Who" in the national capital as the saffron party failed to reveal the name of their CM candidate.

Kejriwal said: "BJP has time till 1 pm tomorrow, declare your CM candidate. People need to know who is the CM candidate. I am willing to debate with BJP’s CM candidate. Two anchors can moderate." Earlier on Tuesday, the party had mocked the BJP by putting up a picture of John Cena, calling him as the saffron party's CM candidate. It took a dig on the BJP by using Cenation rallying cry "You can't see me" synonymous to its CM candidate.

AAP's manifesto

Meanwhile, in its manifesto, the AAP focusses on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity. Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty. The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi. The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project. On January 19, the party released a 10-point guaranty card called 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' undersigned by the CM.

AAP's 2015 manifesto

In the 2015 12-page manifesto, Kejriwal-led AAP had proposed a 70-point action plan. The first point of the 70-point action plan stated a formation of Delhi Janlokpal Bill to ensure a "time-bound investigation in matters of corruption." It promised that Delhi will be a hub for education, tourism, trade and service sector ensuring employment generation.

The second action proposed in 2015 manifesto was a Swaraj Bill, to devolve power directly to the people. "A Citizen Local Area Development (C-LAD) Fund will be given to every Mohalla Sabha and Resident Welfare Association, ensuring funds and functions in the hands of the community," the manifesto stated.

The manifesto further proposed a full statehood status for the national capital, 215 lakh cameras to improve women's safety, 2 lakh toilets across Delhi, 900 new Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and 30,000 more beds in Delhi hospitals, 500 new schools with a special focus on secondary and senior secondary schools, reduction of VAT and cleaning of Yamuna.

AAP's manifesto for Lok Sabha elections

The Aam Aadmi Party in its election manifesto during the Lok Sabha election last year had made the issue of full statehood as the central theme, giving a detailed analysis of what more can be done by the party if the status is granted. It was divided into two sections - one about what the party did without full statehood and what they will do in if it is granted. The manifesto, featuring Kejriwal's photograph on the front page, focused in 12 areas of education, health, women safety, police reforms, zero corruption, jobs, land and housing, protection from sealing, cleanliness, pollution, transport, Yamuna rejuvenation.



The manifesto consisted of a chart that gave a comparison between Delhi and London, Berlin, Moscow, Mexico City, Ottawa and Washington City, and how all the other national capitals has power over local police, appointment and transfer of officials, land and city planning, housing, traffic and transport planning and control over local bodies while Delhi has none of it. However, it failed to impress the people of the national capital and the BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats.

