BJP's Star Campaigners Set To Intensify Campaign For Delhi Assembly Elections

In a major step to win the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has roped many senior leaders to campaign and attend rallies.

READ: Mohalla Clinics: AAP Responds With 'Doctor Kejriwal' Caricature On BJP's Charge

BJP raises the ante

The star campaigners of the BJP will be addressing massive rallies apart from the multiple smaller rallies throughout the day as well. These include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP President JP Nadda, among others. The leaders are going to lead big rallies across the city, which will begin on February 1. The party will also hold 'nukkad' rallies which will take place on the final day of campaigning.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

READ: EC Issues Show-cause Notice To CM Kejriwal, Alleges Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

BJP is trying to make advances in the Assembly wherein it has only three seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

READ: Delhi Police Registers Attempt To Murder Case Against Jamia Shooter, Invokes Arms Act

The Assembly elections take place in the backdrop of an extremely communal, hate drive campaign and various violent protests. On Thursday, during a peaceful protest led by the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, a man opened firing before being arrested by the Delhi police.

Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per reports, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Moreover, the case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.

A few days, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur was banned by the Election Commission (EC) from campaigning for three days over his shocking 'shoot the traitor' sloganeering. Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

(Image credits: PTI)

READ: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Gets 96-hour Campaigning Ban For Shocking Shaheen Bagh 'rape' Remark