Delhi Election: AAP's Amritsar Cadre Not Left Out As Kejriwal Nears Return As Delhi CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers from Punjab's Amritsar began celebrations as the early trends hinting results of the Delhi Assembly elections started trickling on Tuesday morning. The workers in Amritsar distributed sweets and shared pleasantries as the trends showed that the AAP crossed the majority mark of 36 seats.

READ: 'Kejriwal Vs Modi In 2024' Banner Surfaces Outside AAP Office With Party Leading In Delhi

Celebrations in Punjab

As per the results on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 12:57 pm, the AAP was leading in 58 seats out of the 70 seats in the Assembly, with the BJP leading in the remaining 12 seats.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading in the New Delhi constituency with 21,025 votes with a lead of 11,843 votes over BJP's Sunil Yadav. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was trailing by 556 seats.

READ: Prashant Kishor Breaks Silence With AAP Firmly Leading In Delhi, Rubs Salt In BJP Wounds

The elections for the 70-seat Assembly took place on Saturday, February 8. AAP is looking to win the state assembly polls in order to retain power for the third consecutive time. The party had won 67 seats in the last Assembly elections in 2015 and over the last five years, has had a stable government.

READ: Delhi Election: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Jubilant Over Okhla Lead Over BJP By 5000+ Votes

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP with 48-61 seats, while the BJP was predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds the absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

READ: Delhi Election: As AAP Heads Towards Victory, Party Claims First Win From Seelampur Seat