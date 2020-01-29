'Take Off Your Shirt, Take A Dip In Yamuna': Amit Shah Challenges Kejriwal

While addressing an election rally in Najafgarh in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'challenge'. Shah asked Kejriwal to take his shirt off and take a dip in the Yamuna river to 'realize' the poor condition of the holy river.

As part of his election manifesto, the AAP Chief had exuded confidence and promised the people of Delhi that he will clean the river during his tenure. He had also pointed fingers at previous governments for failing to do so. However, the Yamuna remains as polluted as ever, with the Delhi CM only managing to get into bitter spats with his neighbour counterparts over water-sharing. On this, Amit Shah took a jibe at the Delhi CM reminding him of how he had promised the citizens of Delhi that he will clean the water of the river.

Read: 'Where is the Jan Lokpal?': BJP chief JP Nadda targets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Najafgarh: They (AAP) had said that they will clean the water of river Yamuna. Kejriwal ji, today I challenge you to take off your shirt & take a dip in river Yamuna. You will realise the condition of the water of river Yamuna. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/pG5pxELaEN — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Read: Delhi polls: Amit Shah, JP Nadda & Arvind Kejriwal to hold multiple rallies today

'Will clean if re-elected': Kejriwal

A few days earlier the AAP chief said that if he was re-elected in the assembly polls, his government would strive to make the Yamuna river so clean that residents of the city would be able to take a dip in it. "You will be able to take a dip in the Yamuna river. Five years from now, ahead of the next elections, I will also join you and we will go take a dip in the Yamuna river," he said. This promise was also included in the 'guarantee card' that Kejriwal and AAP released during their campaigning.

Read: Will make Yamuna so clean that people can take dip in it: Kejriwal

Foamy and frothy Yamuna

Recently the apathy of the Delhi Government towards the Yamuna river came to the fore as pictures of Chhath Pooja were released last year in November, where women were seen praying in the foamy, frothy river. The toxic white foam which had engulfed the entire river was seen spilling over to the banks as well while people stood there and offered their prayers for the festival.

Read: WATCH: Chhath Puja performed in toxic foam in Delhi's Yamuna river