'Where Is The Jan Lokpal?': BJP Chief JP Nadda Targets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP president JP Nadda took an aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not bringing in Jan Lokpal law and instead accused him of running his party like a dictator. He targeted the Aam Aadmi Party chief over the promised transparency law and stated that there is a "rule of arrogance" in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, JP Nadda wrote, "He who couldn't belong to his mentor Anna Hazare, can belong to no one. There was a promise of a strong Jan Lokpal under which the Chief Minister would also come. Where is the Jan Lokpal that will bring 'Ramrajya' to Delhi? Recall, Kejriwal attacked his party's internal ombudsman, Admiral Ram Das, and fired him."

जो अपने गुरु अन्ना हजारे का नहीं हुआ वो किसका होगा।



सशक्त जन लोकपाल का वादा था जिसके दायरे में मुख्यमंत्री भी आएंगे।

ऐसा जन लोकपाल जिससे दिल्ली में रामराज्य ला देंगे, कहां है?



याद करें, केजरीवाल ने अपनी पार्टी के आंतरिक लोकपाल एडमिरल राम दास को धक्के मारकर पार्टी ने निकाला था। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 29, 2020

Where is Swaraj?

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP took a jibe at CM Kejriwal in a following tweet saying, "Neither Jan Lokpal nor Swaraj, only the rule of arrogance. Kejriwal Ji, where is the AAP's Swaraj Bill? You talked about Swaraj through Mohalla Sabha and Delhi Dialogue. Not a single meeting has been held to date. Whoever questioned your dictatorship and corruption, you removed him from the party."

न जन लोकपाल, न स्वराज, केवल अहंकार का राज।



केजरीवाल जी, कहां है AAP का स्वराज विधेयक?



जिसे लेकर स्वराज की बातें की, जिसमें मोहल्ला सभा एवं दिल्ली डायलॉग की बात की। आज तक एक भी सभा नहीं हुई।



जिस ने भी आपकी तानाशाही और भ्रष्टाचार पर सवाल उठाया, उसे ही पार्टी से निकाल दिया। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 29, 2020

BJP govt appoints Lokpal 5 years into power

Interesting to note that India's first Lokpal was appointed just weeks before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Modi government was obligated to appoint the top anti-corruption watchdog after the Supreme Court issued special directions to do so. The position was assumed by former SC judge PC Ghose in March 2019, nearly five years after the BJP government came to power. Then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had opposed the appointment of a Lokayukta.

