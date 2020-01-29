'With Shaheen Bagh Or Sons Of Mother India? Your Vote Will Decide': Amit Shah To Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed a public rally in Delhi's Najafgarh where he took on the Aam Aadmi Party and its government in the national capital.

A day after where he dared Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh so that the people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the upcoming assembly election, Shah addressing the voters said that their one vote can send a message across the country whether the voters of Delhi are with "Shaheen Bagh or with the sons of mother India"

'Your one vote is going to send a message across India'

Amit Shah said, "I want to tell you that when you vote on 8th, do not think that one of your votes will make someone an MLA. Your one vote is very powerful. One of your votes is going to send a message across the country that whether voters of Delhi are with Shaheen Bagh or with the sons of Mother India."

The BJP leader also said Kejriwal and the Congress "incited, provoked "people against the CAA. "These people say that we are with Shaheen Bagh. I ask Kejriwal again that you tell the people of Delhi that are you with Shaheen Bagh?"

'I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to...'

Then the Home Minister spoke about Kejriwal's 'visit Delhi schools' challenge and said that the Kejriwal government continues to lie.

"When our MLAs exposed the conditions of Delhi schools, Kejriwal is saying that you are insulting Delhi," Shah said. Amit Shah then challenged Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in river Yamuna to see the condition of the water in it. Shah said, "They (AAP) had said that they will clean the water of river Yamuna. Kejriwal Ji, today I challenge you to take off your shirt and take a dip in river Yamuna. You will realise the condition of the water of river Yamuna."

He added, "They (AAP) had said that they'll purify the air of Delhi. They did drama, printed advertisements, but if anyone is responsible for the level of pollution in Delhi today then it's the inactivity of Kejriwal government. Delhi's air has poison mixed in it" The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats and BJP could only manage to get three.

