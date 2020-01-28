Sharjeel Imam Arrested, BJP Seeks Kejriwal's Reply On 'arrest Him' Dare To Amit Shah

Hours after the Delhi Police arrested Shaheen Bagh protest organiser and former JNU student Sharjeel Imam from his hometown in Jehanabad, BJP president JP Nadda has questioned AAP's links with Sharjeel Imam. Pointing out that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had dared Shah to arrest Imam, Nadda said that now AAP has to clarify their links with him.

Nadda said: "What is the relation between AAP and Sharjeel ? 2 days back Sisodia said to Amit Shah arrest Sharjeel, 2 days later, Delhi police arrested him."

This comes after Manish Sisodia on January 25 slammed the BJP for holding a press conference on Sharjeel Imam's 'Cut off Assam from India' call, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Saturday challenged the BJP government to arrest Imam within 24 hours. Furthermore, he alleged that if Imam has still not been arrested, then it would seem as if he was BJP's insider sent to make such inflammatory statements.

Amid search for Sharjeel Imam over 'break India' call, Bihar Police detains his brother

Sharjeel Imam arrested

After a four day hunt, Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Bihar's Jehanabad. He is currently being taken to the national capital by Delhi Police for further interrogation and probe in the matter. His brother had been detained by Jehanabad police at the nearby Kako police station for questioning Sharjeel's whereabouts.

Nitish Kumar says 'No one can break India' after Sharjeel Imam's arrest in Bihar

Sharjeel Imam's provocative speech

A video emerged, wherein Sharjeel Imam was seen instructing the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad after 4-day hunt, picture accessed