Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Silence On Sharjeel Imam, Asks Amit Shah 'Why No Arrest Till Now?'

Responding to Amit Shah's question on JNU student Sharjeel Imam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, questioned why the Centre had not arrested him yet. Reminding Shah of his duty as Home Minister, Kejriwal accused Shah of doing bad politics. Condemning Imam's 'Cut off Assam' call, he asked what compulsion was the Centre under as Imam evaded arrest yet.

शरज़ील ने असम को देश से अलग करने की बात कही।ये बेहद गंभीर है।आप देश के गृह मंत्री हैं। आपका यह बयान निकृष्ट राजनीति है।आपका धर्म है कि आप उसे तुरंत गिरफ़्तार करें।उसे ये ऐसा कहे दो दिन हो गए। आप उसे गिरफ़्तार क्यों नहीं कर रहे? क्या मजबूरी है आपकी? या अभी और गंदी राजनीति करनी है? https://t.co/UTVv9noFVo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah asked Kejriwal's stance on Imam's 'Cut off Assam' call while addressing a rally in New Delhi's Rithala constituency. He was campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. Shah also stated that the Modi government has registered a sedition case against Imam.

He said, "You must have watched the video of Sharjeel Imam, where he talked about dividing the country by "cutting-off North-East from India" and infusing 30 per cent of a particular community in the state. Modi government told Delhi police and they have registered a sedition case against him. I want to ask Kejriwal whether he was in favour of this or not."

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video has emerged that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

Police hunt for Imam

On Sunday, police from Delhi, Assam, and Aligarh have launched a manhunt to find former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam. Moreover, Imam's home in Bihar's Jahanabad district too has been raided. To date, five complaints have been filed against Imam - 3 with the Delhi police against his inflammatory speech and one each with the Assam police and Manipur police. An FIR too has been registered against Imam charging him with sedition.

