Arvind Kejriwal Receives EC Warning Over Promises Made By Him In Official Capacity

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal received a notice from the Election Commission of India three days before the assembly polls that are scheduled to be held on February 8. The notice warns him and condemns the statement made by him at a celebration conducted by Delhi Bar Association on January 13 at Tis Hazari Court premises. EC's notification comes after AAP submitted their response to them clarifying the allegations.

As per the notification Arvind Kejriwal spoke about setting up a Mohalla Clinic inside the courts if he could get significant space within their campuses. BJP leader Neeraj Shekhar had filed a complaint against CM Kejriwal for this statement made by him during the event. The Election Commission in their notification stated that any promise made in an official capacity is a breach of model code of conduct.

Read: Delhi: Poll panel issues notice to AAP, BJP for violating model code of conduct

AAP’s response to EC

As per EC’s notification, AAP responded to them by saying, “The gathering of advocates in the celebration organised by Delhi Bar Association on 13 January 220 at Tis Hazari Court premises was a totally a private function which was not attended by him (Arvind Kejriwal) in official capacity instead it was a private affair by using private vehicle and an invitation by the said Bar Association and further so-called promise in the notice was not a poll promise but reiteration of an old decision of the Government and in no manner was connected with ongoing general election to legislative assembly of NCT of Delhi and the statement in question was only to clarify the modus of implementation of the policy of the government.”

Read: Delhi Congress leaders seek party tickets for kin ahead of assembly polls

EC condemns Kejriwal, AAP

The Election Commission, however, dismissed the clarification issued by AAP and said that the Model Code of Conduct has been in place since they made the announcement on January 6. The EC further added that even though the gathering was a private affair the statement was made in an official capacity. The EC further warned AAP and CM Kejriwal to exercise caution in future.

Read: MASSIVE: Delhi election dates announced; voting on February 8, results on February 11

EC while condemning AAP in their notification said, “The Commission, finding the reply not acceptable, hereby condemns the impugned statement made by Sh. Arvind Kejriwal and warns him to be more careful and exercise caution in future while making public utterances as the spirit of Model Code of Conduct requires public servant including Ministers to ensure the sanctity of electoral process, not to either make a statement or appear to make a statement that disturbs or appears to disturb the level playing field of Conduct of elections or creates doubts in the minds of electors about integrity of the electoral process.”

Read: Ticket distribution for Delhi polls to be 'fully democratic': BJP