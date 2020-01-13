Delhi Congress Leaders Seek Party Tickets For Kin Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the Congress leaders in the capital have been asking for party tickets for their children and relatives. Reportedly, the Congress high command wants a few leaders to contest on the assembly seats themselves, whereas, they have been pushing for their kin. However, media reports suggest that the party is keen to field strong candidates.

The Congress party is likely to release the first list of their candidates in a few days. As per reports, Congress does not want to send out a message to the people that the party is not a strong contender in the elections. Congress leaders like Sajjan Kumar have pitched a ticket for his son.

Congress’ history in Delhi

On the other hand, Mudit Agarwal, the son of JP Agarwal, is also hoping for a nomination. The daughter of Yoganand Shastri is also demanding a ticket for herself. The party has ruled Delhi for 15 years. Under the leadership of the former Delhi Chief Minister, Sheila Dikshit, Congress was in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013.

Congress faced a massive defeat in the 2015 elections as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shot up to fame and won 67 of 70 seats in the national capital. The BJP had won three seats in 2015. During the 2013 polls in the region, AAP had won 28 seats, while BJP won 31 seats in Delhi.

Delhi poll dates

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be on January 24. The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Delhi assembly elections: Date of poll is 8th February, 2020 and counting of votes will take place on 11th February. pic.twitter.com/1mv9Sa59ep — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

