Delhi: Poll Panel Issues Notice To AAP, BJP For Violating Model Code Of Conduct

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) received notices from Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office (CEO) on Monday for violating the Model Code of Conduct levied in the national capital. As per reports, the CEO has issued 2 notices to AAP and 1 notice to BJP for not abiding by the by Election Commission & National Commission for Protection of Child Rights instructions. The Model Code of Conduct has been brought into effect in Delhi since January 6.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has issued noticed 2 notices to Aam Aadmi Party and 1 notice to Delhi BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct

Delhi poll dates

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be January 24.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Delhi assembly elections: Date of poll is 8th February, 2020 and counting of votes will take place on 11th February.

EC Introduces new concept for absent voters

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) also introduced a new concept, which will enable voters who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons to cast their votes. People with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot. The total electors in NCT of Delhi are 1,46,92,136. The CEC also stated that polling will be held across 13,750 polling stations.

Voters' slips to carry QR code

Technology will be an important component in the upcoming Delhi polls as voters' slips will carry QR code to facilitate electors and speed up their identification, officials said on Monday. The CEO in Delhi had recently said that it would be the first state/UT in which a booth app would be used in every polling station for the first time in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)

