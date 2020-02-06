Arvind Kejriwal Reshares Month-old Tweet, Congratulates AAP Cadre On Their Delhi Campaign

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, took to Twitter and retweeted his old January 6 post to congratulate all the AAP members on successfully conducting the election campaign. He reiterated his assertion and said that he believes that people will "vote for work".

On January 6, when the Election Commission had announced the dates for the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted that this election will be fought on the basis of work. Resharing the same tweet Kejriwal after a month said that the campaigning for the elections have ended.

Arvind Kejriwal tweet after campaigning

“The time for campaigning is over. I am proud of every activist and supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party who won the hearts of people by running a model election campaign. God always supports those who work and walk on the path of truth. I am confident that on February 8, people will vote for work,” said Arvind Kejriwal in his latest tweet.

प्रचार का समय खत्म हो गया। मुझे आम आदमी पार्टी के हर कार्यकर्ता और समर्थक पर गर्व है जिन्होंने एक आदर्श चुनाव अभियान चला कर लोगों का दिल जीत लिया



सच्चाई के रास्ते पर निष्काम कर्म करनेवालों का भगवान हमेशा साथ देते हैं। मेरा पूरा भरोसा है कि 8 फरवरी को लोग काम पर ही वोट देंगे। https://t.co/dtcvnGMf5W — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 6, 2020

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, received a notice from the Election Commission of India three days before the assembly polls that are scheduled to be held on February 8. The notice warns him and condemns the statement made by him at a celebration conducted by Delhi Bar Association on January 13 at Tis Hazari Court premises. EC's notification comes after AAP submitted their response to them clarifying the allegations.

As per the notification Arvind Kejriwal spoke about setting up a Mohalla Clinic inside the courts if he could get significant space within their campuses. BJP leader Neeraj Shekhar had filed a complaint against CM Kejriwal for this statement made by him during the event. The Election Commission in their notification stated that any promise made in an official capacity is a breach of model code of conduct.

