Delhi Elections: 'BJP Defeated, Not Congress', Says Punjab Min As Party Goes For A Duck

Rationalizing Congress' repeat of 2015 humiliation in Delhi Assembly polls, party leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot termed the latest trends as 'BJP's defeat' in Delhi and not the Congress'. According to the latest EC trends, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 58 seats while the BJP leads in 12 seats. Meanwhile, in a press conference earlier on Saturday, Congress accepted an early defeat in the Delhi polls and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for another win.

Speaking to media persons, Punjab Cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said that Congress had zero seats earlier and this time also the party has not won a seat. So it is not Congress' defeat, but it is the defeat of BJP, he added. BJP, on the other hand, is winning 12 seats so far as per the trends, compared to the three seats that they held in 2015 Assembly polls.

READ | Gautam Gambhir Eats Humble Pie; Congratulates Kejriwal & Adds 'don't Make Delhi Helpless'

Kamal Nath brushes off Congress' Delhi humiliation

Amid vote counting for the Delhi Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath stated that the Congress Party was aware of their loss in the national capital. Admitting the party's loss, the Congress leader questioned the 'big claims' made by the BJP.

Responding to the question of Congress' performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, Kamal Nath said, "We were already aware of it. The question is - what happened to BJP which was making big claims?" "The country has recognized the real face of BJP. They are playing politics of diversion," the Congress leader added.

READ | Ramdas Athawale Makes Big Statement About Shaheen Bagh As BJP Wilts In Delhi Elections

'Congress needs alternative for Sheila Dikshit'

Lauding AAP for their 'reasonably good work' in the education and healthcare sector, Abhishek Singhvi said that Congress should immediately look for an alternative to late Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi. The late Congress leader, who passed away in July 2019, was the longest-serving chief minister of a state, she served for 15 years beginning in 1998.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Ask my friends, TV channels today, in Court, in Parliament. I had said the BJP will be near 15 (seats). Looks like that. AAP has done reasonably good work in education, health and Sahayaks. Congress has to search for an alternative for Sheila (Dikshit) face and back him/her for four years, starting now."

READ | Arvind Kejriwal And Prashant Kishor Embrace The Win As AAP Is Set To Return In Delhi

READ | Delhi Elections: Cong's Sharmistha Mukherjee Rebels, Blames Top Brass For Massive Debacle

(with inputs from agencies)