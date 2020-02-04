'Deshbhakti Curriculum? These People?': BJP Mocks AAP's Delhi Election Manifesto

BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, dissected the newly released AAP manifesto ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. The leaders took a jibe at AAP's promise of ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum in schools and said that the people who support “tukde-tukde” gang cannot teach patriotism. BJP also alleged that a few points in the AAP's manifesto have been copied from BJP.

Harsh Vardhan on AAP Manifesto

Union Minister of Science & Technology, Health & Family Welfare, and Earth Sciences, Harsh Vardhan targeted AAP over teaching patriotism in school. He said, “AAP has promised to include ‘Deshbhakti’ (patriotism) in the school curriculum. This is nothing but a basic component of education. Also, the people who were in the forefront to support the tukde-tukde gangpeople will teach patriotism to Indians? The people who have shown solidarity with Shaheen Bagh protesters? These things don’t suit you.”

Manoj Tiwari alleges a copy case

Slamming the manifesto further, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “AAP, in their manifesto has promised that they will introduce the ‘Jan Lokpal Bill’. They said the same things in 2015. This means that their government has failed to get this in the last five years. They have also promised to get the ‘Swaraj Bill’ and clean the Yamuna riverfront. They had mentioned all of this in 2015 as well.”

“BJP has spoken about cleaning the Yamuna riverfront several times now. This point in their manifesto is nothing but an attempt to copy us. They are again talking about controlling the pollution in the capital, at which they have already failed,” he added.

AAP's manifesto

In its manifesto, AAP focusses on quality education, health, clean water, and 24-hour electricity. Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", the manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration and a free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens. The manifesto also promised a Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi. The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project. On January 19, the party released a 10-point guaranty card called 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' undersigned by the CM.

