PM Modi Takes On Delhi CM Kejriwal; Says Lokpal Implemented In Rest Of India But Not Delhi

Addressing a rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls at CBD ground in Karkardooma on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not implementing Lokpal. The PM said that Delhi is still waiting for the Lokpal, although it had already been implemented in the rest of the country.

They came to change the face of politics but they have been unmasked!



No Lokpal in Delhi.



No desire to bring welfare schemes of the Centre for Delhi.



Question our armed forces and police.



PM talks about Lokpal

The PM said, "For the first time, the nation got Lokpal. Although the people of the country got the Lokpal, the people of Delhi are still waiting. Such a big movement, such tall claims, what happened to them all?"

He also said that this election will be detrimental in deciding the future course of India. "During the Lok Sabha elections, each and every vote by the people of Delhi helped strengthen BJP, making us victorious in all 7 seats. The people of Delhi had clearly expressed in which direction they were thinking. The votes by the people of Delhi helped to change to the nation, now the votes by Delhi will help transform the city, make it technologically advanced, safe and make life in the city smoother," he added.

He also said that it is for the first time in the country that the opposition has a complaint with a government. Citing all major decisions, from the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to Citizenship Amendment Act, which was taken by his government PM Modi said, "Today, for the first time in the history of the country, the opposition has a complaint with a government. What is the complaint? They say that Modi is so fast? Just work slowly, why are you taking big decisions one after the other? What is the need for it?," he added.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. BJP has fielded Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

