Delhi Elections: Mamata Banerjee Lauds Arvind Kejriwal Over AAP Sweep, Lampoons BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's seeming victory in the Assembly elections and said that BJP's attempts to polarise campaign has failed. Banerjee said she has congratulated Kejriwal over a phone call and held that strong regional parties can defeat BJP at the state level.

"There's a chance BJP will fall to single digits," Mamata Banerjee told reporters in Howrah, taking a shot at BJP. "I am very happy for Arvind Kejriwal and we have an excellent relationship. The Centre tried to use every trick in the book to win. Every state you see, BJP is losing because of its dirty, polarising politics."

CM Banerjee took long shots at BJP accusing it of using government agencies against political opponents and spreading misinformation and lies to deceive people.

According to figures from the Election Commission of India as of 1.45 pm, AAP leading in 57 seats, followed by just BJP at 13. In terms of vote share, AAP has polled 53.4% while BJP has got 39%.

A referendum on CAA?

When asked if she thinks the result was a referendum on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Mamata Banerjee declined to admit so but said people are fed up of "all activities" of BJP. "CAA, NRC and NPR are rejected by people and these issues will not work. People are more concerned about the economy, jobs and social security," she held.

Regional parties can take on BJP, Cong elsewhere

Mamata Banerjee also asserted that regional parties are strong enough to take on the BJP as evident by recent state polls. "Regional parties are very strong. Where they are not, there Congress is winning. So I believe wherever anyone is strong, let them fight against the BJP."

When asked if she would attend Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, Banerjee jovially replied that since dates are not announced she can't say as Bengal's own Budget session is underway.

